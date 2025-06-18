15K pocket money, domestic help: SC pact saves marriage

In a world where courts often witness the bitter end of marriage, the Supreme Court of India recently recorded something rather extraordinary -- a broken marriage salvaged not by grand gestures but by a pragmatic checklist that included ₹15,000 monthly pocket money for the wife, a full-time domestic help and a solemn promise from in-laws to give the couple space. Both sets of parents agreed to give the young couple “enough space to spend time with each other” and rebuild their relationship without interference. (HT PHOTO)

The man and the woman were not an ideal couple, at least not by courtroom records. Their love marriage, solemnised in February 2024, crumbled within four months. By June, they had separated and retreated to their respective parental homes in Mumbai and Jaunpur. What followed was a string of legal disputes, including a domestic violence complaint, a first information report and a divorce petition in a Jaunpur court.

By January this year, even the Supreme Court seemed to believe the relationship was beyond repair. A bench led by justice JB Pardiwala, while hearing the matter, remarked that the couple would be better off ending their marriage rather than dragging each other through prolonged litigation. “They should sit together and put an end to this marriage. There is no point to enter into such litigations,” recorded the court’s January 30 order while referring the matter to the Supreme Court mediation centre.

What returned to court a few months later surprised everyone. Instead of a joint plea to dissolve their marriage, the couple, their lawyers and the mediator submitted an agreement was anything but conventional.

As per the agreement, the husband would deposit ₹15,000 every month as pocket money into his wife’s account, credited directly to her bank account via UPI. He would also engage a house-help to take care of domestic chores such as cleaning and assisting in the kitchen. Both husband and wife agreed to treat each other and their families with respect, to forgive and forget past grievances, and to work sincerely towards a happy marriage. Crucially, both sets of parents agreed to give the young couple “enough space to spend time with each other” and rebuild their relationship without interference.

The couple were referred to the Supreme Court mediation centre where at least five mediation sessions were held between February and May 2025, following which the two decided to reunite, albeit the stipulations.

Beyond the practicalities, the agreement also reflected a renewed emotional commitment. Both partners pledged to “forgive and forget past differences” and to treat each other and their families with respect. They also agreed to resume living together and “fulfil all matrimonial obligations” with dignity.

As part of the settlement, the couple agreed to withdraw all pending litigation between them. This included a domestic violence complaint filed by the woman, an FIR lodged at a Mumbai police station, and a divorce petition filed by the husband in a Jaunpur court. A joint application under Article 142 of the Constitution (invoking extraordinary powers) was also agreed to be filed in the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of all the proceedings pending across different courts.

“We are happy to note that the parties have been able to resolve all their disputes. The parties have decided to save their marriage and lead a happy marital life,” said the order recently passed by a bench of justices Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, while formally disposing the case and noting that all civil and criminal proceedings between the two stood terminated.