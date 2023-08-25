Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / UP rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

UP rape survivor kills self after assault clip leaked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 25, 2023 12:23 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday after a purported clip of the sexual assault went viral, police said.

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday after a purported clip of the sexual assault went viral, police said.

HT Image

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the teen’s neighbour (22) and his family on the basis of a complaint by her brother, and a probe is underway, police added.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Samar Bahadur said the teen was allegedly raped by the accused, Jai Singh, a few days ago but she remained mum over the incident.

The deceased’s brother alleged the accused’s friends circulated a purported video of the assault on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear as to who recorded the video.

“On Thursday, the survivor, along with her elder sister and brother, visited the accused’s house to confront him but they were allegedly thrashed by him and his family. Subsequently, the teen hanged herself using a sari in a deserted house,” the ASP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Pocso Act. His family has been booked under sections 325 (assault) and 506 (issuing threats) of IPC, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
police viral girl suicide
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP