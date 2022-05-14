Home / India News / 15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi: Police
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five men in a car in Ranchi, police said on Friday.
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByAgencies, Ranchi

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five men in a car in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

The girl told the police that she was forced into the car from the Ring Road in Dhurwa by the accused on Wednesday night, they said.

A patrol team of the police found the car on the roadside near a restaurant in Daladali in Ratu police station area, Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

Suspecting something was amiss, the personnel went to check the car and found the girl, who was crying, along with five men, he said.

The five accused, all in their 20s, have been arrested, he said.

The girl was sent home after a medical examination, police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they said.

Saturday, May 14, 2022
