15-year-old shot dead by stalker in Punjab

A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her stalker in Amritsar district of Punjab on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused is absconding.

According to police, the incident took place at around 5pm at the house of the teen’s aunt.

“The girl’s mother said, that the accused Bir singh was stalking the girl for six months and pressuring her to marry him... Since he did not stop harassing the girl, the family sent her to her aunt’s place in another village,” police said.

The girl’s family members said that the accused followed the girl to her aunt’s house. “The accused reached my sister’s house on Tuesday and started asking about my daughter. My sister and her family did not tell him anything, so after a while, in anger, he barged into their home with a pistol in hand. He saw my daughter inside the house and shot her,” the mother told police.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act against the accused based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother at Ajnala police station, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-Rural) Satinder Singh said, “The accused is an adult... he is absconding. Our teams have launched a hunt to arrest him.”