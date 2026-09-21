15-yr-old boy shot dead by unknown armed individuals in Manipur’s Tamei: Cop

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Manipur’s Tamei in Tamenglong district on Monday by unknown armed individuals, police confirmed.

No group has yet taken the responsibility for the incident. (ANI/Representational)

According to officers, the deceased is from Takou village (a Naga village) and he went alone to get some essential food items at Tamei village when he was shot by armed individuals. Villagers reportedly heard around 20 rounds of gunfire from the area at around 10.30am, police said.

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Later, when villagers went towards the spot, the boy was found dead on the roadside.

Police said the motive behind the attack is still uncertain and those responsible for the incident are yet to be identified.

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No group has yet taken the responsibility for the incident.

Since February 7, tensions erupted between Naga and Kuki after a drunk brawl occurred in Litan area of Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Since then more than 35 individuals from both the communities have been killed on several occasions.

In September alone seven Kuki individuals including a couple have been killed by unknown armed individuals in separate attacks.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday one woman identified as Neiesther Gangte succumbed to bullet injuries at Churachandpur district during an attack carried out by unknown armed individuals at Longpi village of Tamenglong district. Two individuals including a man and a woman were killed earlier in the same attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday one woman identified as Neiesther Gangte succumbed to bullet injuries at Churachandpur district during an attack carried out by unknown armed individuals at Longpi village of Tamenglong district. Two individuals including a man and a woman were killed earlier in the same attack. {{/usCountry}}

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