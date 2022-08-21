16 arrested for attacking convoy of Siddaramaiah in Kodagu

Two days after former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s convoy was attacked in connection with the row over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar banners in Kodagu, police on Saturday arrested 16 people.

Kodagu superintendent of police Aiyappa MA said that police made nine arrests from Kushalnagar area in Kodagu and seven from Madikeri city in connection with the attack. “The accused have been produced before the magistrate and their political affiliations are being probed,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several people, holding pictures of Savarkar and black flags, had protested against the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, in Kodagu when he was on a visit to see the rain-related damages in the district on Friday.

Protesters who screamed, “Go back Siddaramaiah” had accused him of being anti-Hindu and also egged his car , leading to a small scuffle that the police had brought under control.

Following the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to Siddaramaiah and assured him of adequate security and a thorough probe in the matter.

“I spoke to Siddaramanna (Siddaramaiah) after seeing some media reports on threats to his life. I have given him assurance that we have taken them very seriously and get them thoroughly investigated,” Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters, CM said he has also spoken to the director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood about law and order.

“No one should take the law into their hands on this matter. It is happening from both sides. No one should make such statements that incite others and take the law into their hands. I have asked the DGP to give instructions to all SPs in this regard, and to give adequate security or additional security to Siddaramaiah in the backdrop of the recent developments,” he added.

He said he has asked Siddaramaiah to share details in case he or his staff have received any threatening calls.

Bommai was responding to concerns expressed by Siddaramaiah’s son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah about his father’s security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the attack, Siddaramaiah had said that the attack on him was a “state-sponsored protest”. “Can’t we do it (protest) holding black flags? Can’t our workers do it for the chief minister of ministers? It was an act of cowardice, they have done it when I had gone to assess rain-related damage and hear the farmers out,” Siddaramaiah had said

He said he along with Congress workers, will besiege the SP’s office in Kodagu on August 26.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for creating communal tension in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on August 15. He had previously raised questions on attempts to install Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim-dominated area.

“They tried to put Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say ‘no’ to Tipu Sultan’s photo?” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the remarks, activists of the Hindu organisations had started protests against Siddaramaiah.

Slamming Siddaramiah’s statement, BJP legislator and national general secretary CT Ravi, said:“What does a Muslim area mean? Does it mean it is Pakistan? The mentality that it is a Muslim area and a (Savarkar) poster should not be put is not good for the country.”

“Today they will question Savarkar’s photo, tomorrow they will ask why Tricolour (Indian flag). The day after, they will say that your laws will not apply here and only Shariat will apply,” Ravi said.