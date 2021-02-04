Home / India News / 16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing
16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing

Nine high courts have not yet resumed physical hearings and are hearing matters virtually, the House was informed.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:15 PM IST
In his written reply, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nine high courts are still functioning through virtual hearing only."(HT File photo )

A total of 16 out of 25 high courts in the country have resumed physical hearings which had stopped following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government was asked whether many of the high courts are still functioning only through virtual hearing.

In his written reply, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Nine high courts are still functioning through virtual hearing only."

These high courts are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab and Haryana and Sikkim.

In almost all the high courts, which have resumed physical hearing, online or video conference (VC) courts are still functioning.

The country has 25 high courts.

