Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

16-year-old Jharkhand girl held for killing husband in order to marry boyfriend

PTI |
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:24 pm IST

The 16-year-old girl, who hails from Sinjo village in Nawajaipur police station area, had married Sarfraz Khan on June 22. However, they were living separately.

A newly married teenager was held for allegedly murdering her husband with the connivance of her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

A newly married teenager was held for allegedly murdering her husband with the connivance of her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.(Pexel/Representative)
A newly married teenager was held for allegedly murdering her husband with the connivance of her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.(Pexel/Representative)

The incident came to light after the body of her husband, Sarfraz Khan, was found in Piparhwa forest in Nawajaipur police station area on July 31.

During the course of the investigation, the accused girl's role in the murder was established, following which she was held and sent to a remand home, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

The 16-year-old girl, who hails from Sinjo village in Nawajaipur police station area, had married Sarfraz Khan on June 22. However, they were living separately.

The girl committed the crime with the help of her boyfriend, the SP said.

Sarfraz Khan, who was a resident of Dahi village in Mufassil police station area of Latehar district, was crushed to death with stones, and the body was dumped in the forest and covered with leaves, she said.

During the police investigation, it was found that the accused had called her husband to the forest, the SP said.

She revealed that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and conspired with him to kill her husband, the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the girl's lover.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 16-year-old Jharkhand girl held for killing husband in order to marry boyfriend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On