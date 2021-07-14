Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17 injured in road accident in J&K’s Poonch

The driver of the bus, who also sustained injuries, have reportedly been shifted to Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Poonch for treatment.(Hindustan Times)

At least 17 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck near Khanater in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Poonch for treatment.

The driver of the bus, who also sustained injuries, have reportedly been shifted to Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment.

Jammu & Kashmir have witnessed a number of road accidents in recent months. In June, four people, including a child and two women, were killed and four others were injured when a Jammu-bound vehicle from Srinagar carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district.

This is a developing story and further details awaited.

