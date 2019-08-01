17-year-old Kathua girl alleges rape, says police refused to file case

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:10 IST

A 17-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Thursday said the police refused to file a case when she approached them in July after she was raped by two of her classmates inside a roadside resort a month ago.

The schoolgirl said her family approached the police on July 20 after the accused uploaded the video of the crime on social media. The victim’s mother said the family went to the Hiranagar police station but the officials didn’t register a case.

They then approached a local court on July 21.

“We then went to a court in Hiranagar, which directed the women’s police cell to lodge an FIR (First Information Report ) and investigate the case,” the victim’s mother said.

A senior police officer said acting upon the court orders, Kathua Police registered a case under sections 376, 109 and 67 of the Ranbir Penal Code, those of information technology act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the two accused identified as Vishal and Aman. Both the men belong to Doonga village in Hiranagar.

“We will arrest them soon,” he added.

The schoolgirl said she was raped inside the Roohi Resorts at Kootah Morh on Jammu-Pathankot highway in May and that Vishal had filmed the crime on his mobile phone. She said she had gone to the resort with a friend.

“Vishal pushed me into a room and took out a dagger. He also slapped me and asked me to have sexual relations. When I refused, he raped me. He also shot a video of mine and threatened me to circulate it on social media, if I dared to tell the incident to anyone,” the girl, who had her face covered, said while speaking to reporters on Thursday in Kathua.

The mother also said the families of both the accused had offered them money to them to take back their case and sort out the matter.

“The family of the rapist has also offered a marriage proposal. How sick on their part? I want justice for my daughter,” she said.

The accused are the victim’s classmates and were appearing as private students for the higher secondary examination in government higher secondary school in Kootah.

Kathua has been in the news after the brutal gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl inside a temple in January last year. The girl was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17.

A local court in Pathankot had on June 10 this year sentenced the temple’s priest Sanji Ram, dismissed special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar to life imprisonment while sacked policemen Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma were handed five years in jail.

