17-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old girl preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET hanged herself in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Monday, in what was the 18th suicide by a student in the coaching hub so far this year.

Kota Police said the resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Adarsh Nagar of Kunhadi area on Sunday evening.

Assistant sub-inspector at Kunhadi police station Nek Mohammad said the girl had arrived in Kota around six months ago and was taking coaching classes for NEET from an institute in the city. She was studying in Class 12.

Mohammad said a suicide note has been recovered from the student in which she has urged the hostel warden to reveal her illness as the cause of her death.

The autopsy of the girl was done on Monday after her parents arrived in the city, who were handed over her body.

The girl was the second student to commit suicide in Kota in the last couple of days and the eighteenth to kill herself so far this year. A Class 12 boy had committed suicide on Saturday inside his coaching institute on Saturday.

Data by the district administration show that 58 students attending coaching classes in Kota committed suicide between 2013 and 2017. Suicides by students had witnessed a fall in 2017 after a spike in 2015 and 2016 forced the district administration to implement several measures including mandatory counselling of students.

Psychiatrists and a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) say study stress, parental pressure, depression, homesickness, love affairs, liquor or drug abuse and emotional issues are the main reasons behind the suicides.

Around 1.50 lakh students from all over the country flock to Kota every year to take classes for various medical and engineering entrance examinations.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 16:54 IST