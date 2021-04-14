Over 17,000 cases, 7,000 containment zones: How Delhi's Covid-19 situation spiralled in April

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation of the national Capital as it witnessed the highest-ever, single-day spike of 17,282 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday. The number of daily tests has also been increased as in the last 24 hours over one lakh tests have been conducted. Both the increase in the number of tests and the number of daily infections indicate that the spread of the infections is not being contained as 15.92 per cent tests are returning positive.

Here is how the Covid-19 situation of the Capital spiralled in April

> On March 31, Delhi recorded 1,819 fresh Covid-19 infections. In 2020, the highest daily cases the capital recorded was around 9,000. Far from that mark, Delhi's situation on April 1 seemed under control. On April 1, there were 2,790 fresh infections.

> On April 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press meet, said the situation was concerning but not as serious as it was before (in 2020).

> From April 2 to April 14, daily cases increased without any dip and increased by a thousand every day. On April 2, there were 3,594 cases, which on April 4 breached the 4,000-mark and on April 6, crossed 5,000.

The rise in daily infections in Delhi in the month of April.

> On April 11, the Capital recorded 10,774 fresh infections, crossing the 10,000-mark for the first time ever.

> On April 12, there were over 11,000 cases. Within a day, there were over 13,000 cases. And on April 14, over 17,000 cases were recorded

> The cases, however, have been rising since March 15, when the capital was witnessing a three-digit spike in the number of daily cases.

> On Wednesday, Delhi's death count rose sharply as the Capital recorded 104 fatalities. On November 18, Delhi recorded 131 deaths, the highest single-day toll till date.

> At present, there are 7,598 containment zones in the city. Out of them, 6,689 are active containment zones. South Delhi has 1,732 containment zones, the highest among the districts.

> Delhi is already under night curfew and the government has put several other restrictions in place, including 50 per cent occupancy in hotels, restaurants, public transport etc. Schools in Delhi have also been asked not to resume physical classes.

> Kejriwal earlier said he is not in favour of lockdown as movement restriction only delays the spread of the infection. He said Delhi won't require lockdown unless the health infrastructure of the Capital is stressed.