17-year-old dalit girl was strangulated, smothered to death: Police
The body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found near a field at a village in Aligarh, police said on Monday, adding that the post mortem report suggested she was strangulated and smothered to death.
“Strangulation and smothering have been assigned as reasons for death of the girl. The body was dragged from a nearby field to the spot where it was found by villagers,” said SSP Aligarh Muniraj G.
When asked about possibility of rape, the SSP said no injury marks were found on the internal parts of the body.
“Yet, we cannot be conclusive about rape as doctors have not confirmed it in post mortem report…,” said the SSP, who did not rule out attempt to rape as a possibility. He added that some people have been rounded for interrogation and five teams constituted to work out the case.
Earlier, tension prevailed in the area when the police took the body for the post mortem. Heavy force was deployed at the post mortem house.
Also, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and women police force were deployed during a protest march taken out by locals in Aligarh city against the killing.
The girl had reportedly gone to gather fodder at about 12pm on Sunday but did not return. Her family began searching for her and was soon joined by other villagers. Later, the body was found in a field, police said.
The incident comes in the backdrop of Unnao case, wherein two minor girls were found dead in a field last month when they had gone to collect fodder.
Sources said villagers blocked police vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to take the body for autopsy, injuring Pramendra Singh, the in-charge of Gangiri Kotwali of Aligarh district, in the head.
Police have registered a case under sections 302, 376 of Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the family’s complaint, the Aligarh SSP’s office said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers
- The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly
TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get vaccine today, no choice between Covaxin, Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June
- The global cases also spiked in almost two months in the past week, mainly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization cited countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading as reasons behind the resurgence of Covid-19.
Chinese ops target India’s energy infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old dalit girl was strangulated, smothered to death: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5 million sign up on Day 1 as vaccine drive enters Phase 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways completes trials of new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interpol notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, two sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Are you willing to marry her?’ Supreme Court to rape accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mehul Choksi challenged move to revoke citizenship: Lawyer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking back at the coronavirus war room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox