17-year-old given spiked drink, raped in Roorkee: Police

A 17-year-old girl from Faridabad in Haryana was allegedly raped by a man twice in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint, the girl said she came across the accused, Wasim, around a month ago as a result of a wrongly dialled number. She said she had gone to Bahadrabad to meet her aunt on May 24 when the accused, a resident of Roorkee, called her for a meeting, an officer familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

On May 26, the duo met near a temple in Bahadrabad, where he allegedly offered her a spiked soft drink and took her to a guest house in Kaliyar, around 10 km away from Bahadrabad, and raped her, the officer said.

“The accused took her to Kaliyar where he allegedly spiked her drink and raped her at a guest house. The survivor said after she attained consciousness, she found herself undressed and rushed to her aunt’s house. She said the accused had reportedly taken photos of the rape and started blackmailing her. She said while she returned to Bahadrabad, the accused on June 2 again called her to the guest house. The accused then raped her again,” the officer said.

On the same day, the survivor approached police following which a first information report was registered on June 3.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and a case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act, the officer said.

Kaliyar Sharif police station station house officer Manohar Singh said a probe into the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused.