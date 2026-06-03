18 foreigners among 21 dead in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire; victims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Africa

Among the 21 killed in a deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, people familiar with the matter have stated that at least 18 were foreign nationals.

Police personnel at a site fire in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi (ANI)

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As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.

On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in a five-storey bed and breakfast building in Malvya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.

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