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18 foreigners among 21 dead in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire; victims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Africa

As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:50 pm IST
Reported by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Danita Yadav
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Among the 21 killed in a deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, people familiar with the matter have stated that at least 18 were foreign nationals.

Police personnel at a site fire in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi (ANI)

As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.

On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in a five-storey bed and breakfast building in Malvya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.

 
malviya nagar mozambique nigeria
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / 18 foreigners among 21 dead in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire; victims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Africa
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