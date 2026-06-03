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18 foreigners among 21 dead in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire; victims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Africa
As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.
Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:50 pm IST
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Among the 21 killed in a deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, people familiar with the matter have stated that at least 18 were foreign nationals.
As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.
On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in a five-storey bed and breakfast building in Malvya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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