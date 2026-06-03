'Woman jumped holding her child tightly, there was no way out': Distressing Delhi fire scenes

A woman, carrying her child in her arms, jumped from the third floor in a bid to escape the fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 21 people dead. Media personnel at the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sumit)

The blaze broke out in the morning at the Hotel Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the congested Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, triggering panic among dozens of guests trapped inside the building. Follow here for live updates

Mother, child jump from third floor Distressing videos of the rescue efforts surfaced, showing trapped people smashing window panes and desperately calling for help as thick smoke engulfed the premises and flames spread rapidly.

According to witnesses, local residents rushed to rescue those trapped even before emergency personnel reached the spot. Mattress shop owners and other residents spread mattresses on the road below the building in an attempt to cushion the fall for those trying to escape.

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," PTI quoted a witness as saying.

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Mother, child taken to the hospital Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses with the child and may have suffered injuries. Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," the eyewitness added.

Residents said people from the neighbourhood sprang into action as soon as the fire broke out, with many joining rescue efforts and helping evacuate those trapped inside.

Officials said at least 21 people were killed and more than 40 others were rescued from the building. Several of those who died were foreign nationals, while many of the injured remain in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could increase.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, and an investigation has been launched.