Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: 21 killed in South Delhi stay fire, cylinder blast suspected; 10 cops critical

Fire at Malviya Nagar restaurant in Delhi

Officials said the Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call in the morning and quickly sent several firefighting teams to the spot.

The deployment included two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other emergency equipment.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service said three people were rescued from the basement of Lemon Green Restaurant.

Several fire tenders were sent to the location at around 8.50 am to bring the fire under control.

The rescued individuals were taken to a hospital in CATS ambulances for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information is awaited.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the deaths caused by the fire in Malviya Nagar and announced financial assistance for the victims' families as well as those injured.

He said the families of those who lost their lives would receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while those injured in the incident would be given ₹50,000 each.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reacts

Reacting to the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over the deaths and said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

In a post on X, Gupta said emergency teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS Ambulance Services were deployed as soon as information about the fire was received.

She said their prompt action helped rescue and evacuate several people from the affected building.