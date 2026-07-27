135 roads shut in Himachal; heavy rains on card from July 28

The rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify in coming days even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded an orange alert in various districts of the state from July 28 to 31. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meet the families in Boh Valley on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, 135 roads remain blocked across the state due to landslides and flash-floods triggered by torrential rains, on Sunday.They included 54 roads in Kullu district, followed by 43 in Mandi district and 15 in Shimla district.

The weather office had issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on July 28, followed by a similar alert on July 29 in Una, Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

For July 30, an orange alert has been sounded in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Kangra districts. IMD officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over low hills and mid hills till August 1.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at most places with heavy rain recorded at isolated places in the state. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Sundarnagar, followed by Malraun (5 cm), Shimla Aero (5 cm),Barthin (4 cm), Rampur Bushar (4 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Kataula (3 cm), Sunibhajji (2 cm), Kahu (2 cm), Kasauli (2 cm), Dharampur (2 cm), Gohar (2 cm), Dehra Gopipur (1 cm), Nadaun (1 cm), Bharwain (1 cm), Simla (1 cm) and Pandoh (1 cm).

As many as 44 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 38 water supply schemes remained disrupted across the state.

Sukhu visits disaster affected villages in Kangra

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited the disaster affected areas of Boh in Shahpur assembly constituency of Kangra district and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.

During the visit, he inspected the relief camp and interacted with the affected families. Sukhu announced ₹7.50 lakh financial assistance for the families whose houses were completely destroyed in the disaster. Additionally, ₹1 lakh will be provided for the purchase of clothing, utensils, and other essential household items. He further said that families without land for reconstruction of houses would be provided government land, wherever required.

On July 21, a flash-flood triggered by a cloudburst struck Boh valley in Shahpur and affected 25 families living in three villages.

The CM further announced that families whose cows or buffaloes perished in the disaster will receive 55,000 rupees per animal, and those whose goats died will receive 15,000 rupees per goat. Families whose houses were damaged due to flooding or water ingress would receive ₹1 lakh as relief. Similarly, assistance for damaged shops will range from 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees, depending on the extent of the damage.

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