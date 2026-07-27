35 devotees rescued from Chandrabhaga river during Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Prompt action by the Solapur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) averted potential tragedies during the Ashadhi Wari, with rescue teams rescuing 35 devotees from the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur between July 21 and 26. Pune, India - Oct. 20, 2020: Pundalik temple under Chandrabhaga river water in Pandharpur, India, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times)(Mumbai) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The operation was carried out by the DDMA, Haveli Apatti Vyavasthapan Rescue Team, Apatti Vyavasthapan Sangh Pimpri Chinchwad, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Home Guards and expert divers.

Officials said the river swelled following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and the release of water from the Ujani and Nira dams. With lakhs of devotees arriving for the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage, the risk of drowning increased significantly. The district administration activated an extensive river safety plan, deploying rescue personnel at vulnerable locations along the river.

Shaktisagar Dhole, head of the Solapur District Disaster Management Authority, said, “Rescue teams comprising trained personnel from the District Disaster Management Authority, Home Guards, expert divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) maintained a 24-hour vigil throughout the pilgrimage period.”

Officials said barricades were erected at hazardous spots, life jackets were kept ready, and continuous public announcements were made to discourage devotees from entering deep water or crossing dangerous stretches. According to official figures, 15 devotees were rescued on Ashadhi Ekadashi (July 25), nine on July 24, seven on July 22, three on July 21 and one on July 26.

Dhole said July 25 recorded the highest number of rescues as devotees ventured into the swollen river despite repeated warnings. Officials credited meticulous planning, continuous monitoring and coordination among agencies for preventing any loss of life.

Solapur District Collector S. Karthikeyan reviewed the rescue arrangements daily to ensure adequate deployment of personnel and emergency equipment at strategic locations. He appealed to pilgrims to follow safety instructions and avoid entering the Chandrabhaga river as water levels remain high due to the monsoon.

Authorities have also urged senior citizens, children and their families to stay away from deep water and cooperate with rescue personnel and security staff to ensure the pilgrimage concludes without untoward incidents.