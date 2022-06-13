Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 held in Saharanpur for posting hate speech on social media

Police said that they have warned people against indulging in hate speech against any religion or community
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad sparked protests. (ANI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 01:24 PM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 18 people, including 12 Hindus and six Muslims, in Saharanpur for allegedly posting hate speech on social media over the last week, senior police superintendent Akash Tomar said on Monday.

Tomar said multiple cases have been filed over hate speech on social media. “Our experts are keeping a close watch on social media to identify people who vitiate the atmosphere by posting inflammatory remarks. Our team shortlisted some hate speeches and action was initiated against those who posted them on social media,” he said.

Police have warned people against indulging in hate speech against any religion or community.

At least 100 people have separately been arrested from Saharanpur since June 10 in connection with the protests over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The remarks triggered a diplomatic row as countries in West and South-East Asia denounced them. The BJP removed Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal, another spokesperson, following widespread anger.

