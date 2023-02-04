18 people injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 04, 2023 03:30 PM IST

Eighteen people were injured after a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a truck here due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Saturday, police said.

PTI |

Eighteen people were injured after a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a truck here due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred in an area under the Khutar police station, Superintendent of Police S Anand said and added that the bus was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.

The officer said the collision happened due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the area.

Eighteen people, including passengers of the bus and the vehicles' drivers, were injured and they have been admitted to the medical college here, Anand said.

