18 security personnel, 12 terrorists killed in clash in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 05:32 PM IST

In Balochistan, 18 security personnel and 12 terrorists were killed in a clash on January 31-February 1

At least 18 security personnel and 12 terrorists were killed during a clash between them in Pakistan’s southwest troubled Balochistan province.

A fight between security forces and militants in Pakistan's unstable Balochistan region in the southwest resulted in the deaths of at least 18 security officers and 12 terrorists.(AFP/Amir Qureshi)
A fight between security forces and militants in Pakistan's unstable Balochistan region in the southwest resulted in the deaths of at least 18 security officers and 12 terrorists.(AFP/Amir Qureshi)

The incident occurred in the Mangochar area of Kalat district of the province on the night of January 31 and February 1 when terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians,” the statement said.

It said that security forces troop and personnel of law enforcing agencies (LEA) were immediately mobilised, “who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen security personnel were killed.

Ensuing sanitisation operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice, it said.

It also said that security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan is in the grip of violence perpetrated by the Baloch extremists who regularly attack the security forces and people belonging to other provinces.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province but, although it has more resources than other provinces, it is the least developed.

The incident comes less than a day after separate anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 10 terrorists in five operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said on Friday.

The operations are part of a sustained effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.

