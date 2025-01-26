Pakistan: One killed, 8 injured in a roadside bombing in Balochistan

One person has been killed and eight injured when a roadside bomb hit a passenger bus in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday. Police personnel stand guard outside a railway station, a day after an explosion allegedly by Pakistani separatists in Quetta (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

Khuzdar District Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti told the media the bus coming from Rawalpindi to Khuzdar was hit by the blast on the highway, some 25 kilometres from Khuzdar town.

Dashti said at least one person was killed and eight were injured in the blast.

He said all the injured were immediately shifted to Khuzdar Trauma Centre.

“Initial investigation shows that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in an Alto vehicle parked on the road and explosives were detonated when the passenger bus came close,” he said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

However, the outlawed separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for carrying out most terror attacks in recent months.

The BLA also claimed responsibility for a recent terror attack on a passenger bus in Turbat, killing four people and injuring 32.