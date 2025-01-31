2 terrorists gunned down as army foils intrusion bid in Poonch

The army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists and gunned down two of them along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch sector on Friday. The slain terrorists were affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said. Army personnel during an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch late on Thursday evening. (ANI)

“Terrorist movement was detected on Thursday night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight. The operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of weapons and war-like stores. Operations continue,” the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps posted on X.

Three AK assault rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, the officials said, adding the identity of the deceased was not known immediately but they are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

Troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into Indian territory from across the LoC in the Khari Karmara area, leading to the gunfight, officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the site that is covered with thick foliage.

Lt Gen M V Sachindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Udhampur-based Northern Command, complimented the White Knight Corps for its swift action and precise execution in neutralising two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores. “The army stands by its commitment to keep Jammu (and) Kashmir terror-free,” the Army commander stated on X.

Officials said the bodies of both the terrorists were recovered from the scene of the gunfight and preliminary investigation revealed that they were affiliated with the proscribed LeT outfit. (With PTI inputs)