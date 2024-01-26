18 young ‘PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ achievers ride in jeeps on Kartavya Path
Republic Day 2024: 18 accomplished children, recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, rode in jeeps along the Kartavya Path.
The 18 accomplished children, recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, were part of the Republic Day celebrations, riding in jeeps along the Kartavya Path on Friday.
Follow- Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognise children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in various domains such as bravery, art & culture, sports, science & technology, innovation, and social service. The awardees for this year are as follows:
Who are the 2024 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees? List
1. Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (Posthumous) - Maharashtra - Bravery
2. Anushka Pathak - Uttar Pradesh - Art & Culture
3. Arijeet Banerjee - West Bengal - Art & Culture
4. Armaan Ubhrani - Chhattisgarh - Art & Culture
5. Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya - Gujarat - Art & Culture
6. Ishfaq Hamid - Jammu & Kashmir - Art & Culture
7. Md Hussain - Bihar - Art & Culture
ALSO READ- Padma Awards 2024: Full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardees
8. Pendyala Laxmi Priya - Telangana - Art & Culture
9. Suhani Chauhan - Delhi - Innovation
10. Aryan Singh - Rajasthan - Science & Technology
11. Avnish Tiwari - Madhya Pradesh - Social Service
12. Garima - Haryana - Social Service
13. Jyotsna Aktar - Tripura - Social Service
14. Saiyam Mazumder - Assam - Social Service
15. Aaditya Yadav - Uttar Pradesh - Sports
ALSO READ- Bal Puraskar for 9-year-old who scaled Everest base camp after a battle with Down Syndrome
16. Charvi A - Karnataka - Sports
17. Jesicca Neyi Saring - Arunachal Pradesh - Sports
18. Linthoi Chanambam - Manipur - Sports
19. R Surya Prasad - Andhra Pradesh - Sports