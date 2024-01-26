 18 young ‘PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ achievers ride in jeeps on Kartavya Path | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 18 young ‘PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ achievers ride in jeeps on Kartavya Path

18 young ‘PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ achievers ride in jeeps on Kartavya Path

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 26, 2024 11:34 AM IST

The 18 accomplished children, recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, were part of the Republic Day celebrations, riding in jeeps along the Kartavya Path on Friday.

Republic Day 2024: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Republic Day 2024: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognise children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in various domains such as bravery, art & culture, sports, science & technology, innovation, and social service. The awardees for this year are as follows:

Who are the 2024 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees? List

1. Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (Posthumous) - Maharashtra - Bravery

2. Anushka Pathak - Uttar Pradesh - Art & Culture

3. Arijeet Banerjee - West Bengal - Art & Culture

4. Armaan Ubhrani - Chhattisgarh - Art & Culture

5. Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya - Gujarat - Art & Culture

6. Ishfaq Hamid - Jammu & Kashmir - Art & Culture

7. Md Hussain - Bihar - Art & Culture

8. Pendyala Laxmi Priya - Telangana - Art & Culture

9. Suhani Chauhan - Delhi - Innovation

10. Aryan Singh - Rajasthan - Science & Technology

11. Avnish Tiwari - Madhya Pradesh - Social Service

12. Garima - Haryana - Social Service

13. Jyotsna Aktar - Tripura - Social Service

14. Saiyam Mazumder - Assam - Social Service

15. Aaditya Yadav - Uttar Pradesh - Sports

16. Charvi A - Karnataka - Sports

17. Jesicca Neyi Saring - Arunachal Pradesh - Sports

18. Linthoi Chanambam - Manipur - Sports

19. R Surya Prasad - Andhra Pradesh - Sports

Get India News75th Republic Day Republic Day 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
