Manipur peaceful but on edge as army takes charge

Snowballing ethnic violence roiling Manipur for two straight days was finally brought under some control on Friday as the state’s security adviser Kuldiep Singh said that 18 to 21 deaths were reported and around 500 houses burnt, the first official confirmation of casualties in the northeastern state.

Vehicles set ablaze after a clash broke out in Manipur on Thursday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the scale of damage caused by the violence is yet to be fully ascertained.

Former Central Reserve Police Force chief Singh flew to Manipur and took charge even as army and state government authorities said they evacuated 13,000 civilians from the worst-hit regions, and security personnel swarmed the state in a bid to quell clashes.

“Around 18-21 deaths are reported but we are probing if all cases are related to violence. Fewer incidents reported today. The incidents today are from the outskirts and bordering areas of Churachandpur and Bishnupur. We have tackled the incident effectively,” said Singh.

He added that 500 houses, including makeshift huts, were burnt and 12 people were arrested on Friday. “The situation is better but still tense in some location. After combing exercise and as part of coercive action, we will start arresting the people involved in the violence from tomorrow,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thousands of people fled into the jungles and across state borders into neighbouring provinces to escape mobs that torched houses, shops, and religious places, and thrashed people, including a sitting lawmaker. Many victims were left scarred by the violence and said they fled their homes because they feared for their lives once the army left.

“The mob was pelting stones, tried to burn our homes, and threatened us. They kept chanting this is our final war,” said L Muangpu, a resident of Jiribam district who crossed into Assam’s Cachar.

The army said the worst-hit hill districts of Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching were now under firm control of the authorities with no major clashes reported since Thursday night. But arson and blockades continued to roil Imphal and surrounding districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad hoc boarding facilities …more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order,” an army statement said. A column comprises between 80 and 100 soldiers.

Singh also confirmed the rescues and said they were staying at paramilitary camps. “Our paramilitary forces are present in 23 police station areas. They are being assisted by Manipur Police. Senior officers are monitoring the situation. In five sensitive areas of West and East Imphal, the paramilitary forces are conducting area domination round-the-clock. The helplines are being monitored by CAPF personnel,” he added.

As some measure of order returned, an uneasy calm hung over the northeastern state as thousands of personnel from the army, rapid action force, state police and Assam Rifles marched through the deserted streets of major towns. In his first comments since violence broke out on Wednesday, director general of police P Doungel said the state was limping back to normalcy but asked the public to remain inside their houses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As you know, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued. However, that is the last resort. if the public goes away quietly, there will be no need for that... We appeal to all people to remain calm in their house till the situation improves,” he said.

Clashes first broke out on Wednesday in Churachandpur town after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods.

Internet services remained suspended and curfew orders in place across the state, as authorities pumped in additional security forces to force a break in the spiraling clashes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An unprecedented shoot-at-sight order issued by the governor also continued. The government continued to refuse to give details of losses and casualties, but some statements held out clues about the scale of violence.

“There have been 7-8 instances of looting of arms from police personnel and armory by groups of over 5,000 people. We appeal that the arms be returned; otherwise we will be forced to take stringent action,” Doungel said.

The crisis began on April 19, when the Manipur high court asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government to submit recommendations to the Union government to consider inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list. Meiteis comprise around 53% of the state’s population, are largely Hindus and live in the Imphal valley region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move sparked concerns among the tribal populations, which live in the hill districts and constitute about 40% of the state’s population. Manipur has 31% reservation for STs in jobs and education.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribal people took out a solidarity march in the state’s 10 hill districts. In Churachandpur, miscreants set ablaze a portion of the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial, sparking clashes. Retaliatory attacks quickly spread to various parts of the state.

Throughout Thursday, visuals across Manipur showed protests turning violent, with vehicles, shops and homes burnt and damaged, and both sides claiming targeted attacks. In Imphal, Vungzagin Valte, a Kuki legislator from the Thanlon assembly seat, was returning to his residence after a meeting with CM Singh when his vehicle was attacked. The lawmaker was later airlifted to Delhi and is recovering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the past 12 hours, Imphal East & West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockade, towards which firm and synergized response coupled with induction of additional columns ensured control of security forces,” said the army statement.

Additional DGP (law and order) L Kailun said that the police were still in the process of assessing damage.

As violence abated and the scale of the tragedy became clearer, neighbouring states swung into action, opening helpline numbers for their residents stuck in Manipur to enable contact and facilitate evacuation. The Meghalaya government said it was using special flights to repatriate its citizens, including 50 students from the Agriculture University, 10 students from Food Technology Institute in Imphal and 25 members of the Lajong football team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission. We are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens,” said chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said 150 students from the state in Manipur were safe, but added that his chief secretary was in touch with the Manipur administration.

Mizoram confirmed that 16 people crossed over into the state from Manipur. K Lalthawmmawia, commissioner and secretary, (general administration) said that all districts were put on high alert and asked to make appropriate arrangements for food and shelter. In Assam, officials confirmed that close to 500 people had entered Cachar district between Thursday and Friday and have taken shelter in the homes of relatives.

“Several families affected by recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the district administration of Cachar to take care of these families,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

(With inputs from David Laitphlang, Priyanka Deb Barman and Ezrela Dalidia Fanai)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital....view detail