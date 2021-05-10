Home / India News / 19 grenades seized from hideout in J&K
19 grenades seized from hideout in J&K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 04:24 AM IST
“The relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to discovery of a huge cache of grenades, hidden in a well concealed natural (cave) hideout. A total of 19 hand grenades have been found,” a defence spokesperson added.(ANI)

Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of 19 hand grenades and scuttling of a terrorist plan to disturb peace in the border district by carrying out grenade attacks, a defence spokesman said.

“In a major success for a joint effort of security forces and police, nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Poonch region were foiled Sunday morning,” the spokesperson said.

“The relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to discovery of a huge cache of grenades, hidden in a well concealed natural (cave) hideout. A total of 19 hand grenades have been found,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police launched a “well coordinated joint operation” in Phagla area of Surankote in Jammu’s Poonch after receiving a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A (Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway). “Relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to [the] recovery of a huge cache of grenades in general area Phagla, hidden in a well concealed natural hideout,” said the spokesman.

The Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police launched a “well coordinated joint operation” in Phagla area of Surankote in Jammu’s Poonch after receiving a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A (Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway). “Relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to [the] recovery of a huge cache of grenades in general area Phagla, hidden in a well concealed natural hideout,” said the spokesman.

