19 soldiers who were injured in Ladakh accident stable, says army
19 soldiers who were injured in Ladakh accident stable, says army

  • The accident took place at 9am around 25km from Thoise. The 26 soldiers were moving in a privately hired vehicle from the transit camp at Partapur, where an Indian Army brigade is headquartered, to a forward location in an area the army calls Sub Sector Hanif.
A vehicle carrying Indian Army soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. (SOURCED.)
Published on May 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Indian Army’s Western Command on Saturday said 19 soldiers, who were injured on Friday after the vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and tumbled into the Shyok river, in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector, were currently stable. In the accident, seven soldiers were killed.

“19 soldiers of Western Command injured in a bus accident near Partapur were airlifted and moved through Green Corridor in Chandigarh for treatment to Command Hospital. Prompt surgical procedures were undertaken and all are currently stable,” the Western Command tweeted.

Sunday, May 29, 2022
