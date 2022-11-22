19 trains cancelled, 20 diverted as goods train derails in Odisha

Indian Railways cancelled 19 trains and diverted 20 trains in the substitute route after eight wagons of a goods train got derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha on Monday in which three people were killed and four others were injured.

Railways also partially cancelled six trains.

The incident occurred at about 6.44 am on Monday when a goods train from Dongoaposi (Jharkhand) moving towards Chhatrapur (Odisha) got derailed at Korai Railway Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway blocking both UP and Down lines.

According to Railways, the deceased were identified as Abujan Bibi (47), Parbati Bindhani (55), and Kandhei Bindhani (26), all residents of Jajpur.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kins of the deceased person and ₹1 lakh each for grievous injuries and ₹25,000 for minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Teams were rushed to the site for restoration work. Wagons from the rear portion and the front portion of the affected train were taken away from the accident site.

According to Railways, the affected wagons were also cleared from the track at about 5.35 pm and track fit was given in Down Line. Restoration work for Over Head Equipments (OHE) work is on a war footing basis.

Railways provided with free food and water to stranded passengers at different stations and in trains. Free Road Transportation service for stranded passengers was arranged at Haridaspur station by the Railways. About 30 passengers at Jakhapura and 300 at Haridaspur were stranded. Out of 300 passengers stranded at Haridaspur station, 210 long-distance passengers were accommodated in the 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express for their onward journey, said Railways.

Similarly, 45 local passengers were provided with free road transport to reach their destinations at Chandikhole, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak and Balasore. The rest 45 passengers were also provided with free road transportation to reach their destinations.

List of cancelled trains (November 21, 2022):

1. 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express2. 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express3. 12821 Shalimar-Puri Express4. 12822 Puri-Shalimar Express5. 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad Express6. 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special7. 08441/08442 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special8. 08412 Bhbuaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special9. 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special10. 22863 Howrah-SMVB Bangalore Express leaving Howrah on 21.11.2022 will be cancelled.11. 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express leaving Howrah on 21.11.2022.12. 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Express leaving Kharagpur on 21.11.2022.13. 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express leaving Jajpur Keonjhar Road on 22.11.2022.14. 08031/08031 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger Spl leaving on 21.11.2022.15. 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Exp leaving Khurda Road on 21.11.2022.

Partially cancelled trains:

1. 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Janshatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah.2. 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah.3. 08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special will run upto Kenduapada and remain cancelled between Kendupada and Bhubaneswar.4. 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Express will run upto Khantapara and remain cancelled between Khantapara and Bhubaneswar..5. 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will run upto Soro and remain cancelled between Soro and Bhubaneswar.6. 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express will originate from Soro towards Bangiriposi and will be remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar and Soro.

Diverted trains:

1. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.2. 22852 Bangalore-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.3. 22641 Trivendrum-Shalimar Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.4. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.5. 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.6. 12246 Bangalore-Howrah Duronto Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.7. 12864 Bangalore-Howrah Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.8. 22305 Bangalore-Jasidih Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata..9. 22808 Chennai-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata..10. 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.11. 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandan Kanan Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.12. 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari will be diverted via Hijili-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura.13. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura.14. 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Express will be diverted via Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura.15. 22605 Purilia-Villupuram Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Nayagarh-Jakhapura.16. 18449 Puri-Patna Baidyanath Dham Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata-Kharagpur-Midnapore.17. 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama - Shalimar Express (left Vasco-Da-Gama on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda.18. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express (left Chennai on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda.19. 12841 Shalimar-Howrah Coromandal Express will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Cuttack.20. 18477 Puri-Yog Nagri Rishikesh (leaving Puri on 20.11.2022) will be diverted via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-IB instead of Jharsuguda.

