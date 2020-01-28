e-paper
Home / India News / 19-yr-old in Nagpur raped in unconscious state, iron rod inserted in her private parts: Police

19-yr-old in Nagpur raped in unconscious state, iron rod inserted in her private parts: Police

The accused stuffed a piece of cloth in the woman’s mouth when she resisted and then raped her when she fell unconscious, said police.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020
Nagpur
The woman narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday.

The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52), was arrested from Gondia district, they said.

The accused was working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer, the police said.

The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.

Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardi police station said the woman’s brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.

As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.

