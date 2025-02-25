Timeline of Sajjan Kumar case: Life imprisonment for father-son duo's murder during 1984-anti-Sikh riots

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was awarded life-long imprisonment in connection with the murder of two individuals during the anti-Sikh riots which took place in 1984. Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was convicted and awarded a life imprisonment sentence for the murder of 2 people in the anti-Sikh riots case (HT_PRINT)

Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement in court for the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. However, Kumar's appeal challenging the punishment is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar awarded life imprisonment by special court

There are two other cases pending against Kumar in the Delhi high court related to the matter as well.

Also Read: 1984 riots: Victims’ families seek death penalty for Sajjan

Out of 587 FIRS filed in the case, only 28 resulted in convictions, with about 400 people convicted in total. Around 50 people were convicted for murder, including Sajjan Kumar.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out in the aftermath of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was killed by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. The assassination of Indira Gandhi occurred in the wake of Operation Blue Star, a military operation that year in June, which was undertaken to remove Sikh militants, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were holed up in the Golden Temple, a holy shrine for Sikhs in Punjab's Amritsar.

Sajjan Kumar case | Timeline of events

1991 - An FIR was lodged in the case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

July 8, 1994 - A Delhi court found that there was not sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution. A chargesheet was not released against Sajjan Kumar at the time.

February 12, 2015 - The government formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the case.

November 21, 2016 - The SIT told the court that the case required further investigation.

April 6, 2021 - Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is arrested in connection with the case.

May 5, 2021 - The police files a chargesheet against Kumar.

July 26, 2021 - The court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Sajjan Kumar.

October 1, 2021 - The court begins to hear arguments on the charges.

December 16, 2021 - The court frames charges charges on murder, rioting and other offences.

Jan 31, 2024: Court begins hearing final arguments in the anti-Sikh riots case.

November 8, 2024: Court reserves its verdict.

February 12, 2025: Delhi court convicts Sajjan Kumar.

February 25: Sajjan Kumar is awarded life-term imprisonment.

According to the Nanavati Commission's report, 2,733 people were killed in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Around 240 FIRs were closed by the police as “untraced” and 250 resulted in acquittal.

Sajjan Kumar, was an influential Congress MP who was facing charges related to the murder of five persons in Delhi's Palam Colony on November 1 and 2 in 1984.