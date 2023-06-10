Boyfriend among 2 arrested for raping 19-year-old: Police

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her partner and his friend in Bengaluru’s Girinagar, police said on Friday. Both were arrested on Wednesday, said police.

The arrested individuals are a 22-year-old delivery agent, the survivor’s boyfriend, and a friend of her boyfriend who works as a sales representative at a bank, police said. (HT Archives)

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the survivor’s partner, 22, took the woman to his friend’s place in Girinagar, on the pretext of giving her mobile phone back, where he allegedly raped her, said a police officer familiar with the matter.

The woman’s partner works as a delivery agent and his friend, 23, works as a sales representative at a bank, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she “had been in a relationship” with the man since September, last year, said the officer.

“A week ago, the accused confiscated the survivor’s mobile phone. On Tuesday, she requested her mobile phone back. He asked her to come to Majestic in Bengaluru to collect it. They met around 8.30 pm,” said the officer, on anonymity.

“He took her on his scooter to his friend’s residence at 10pm. The survivor claimed that she wanted to retrieve her mobile phone and leave. But her partner insisted that she stay overnight,” said the officer.

Later that night, the accused tried to make physical advances towards the survivor which she refused, said the officer, quoting the complainant. “The accused alleged offered her a spiked drink, following which she felt drowsy and he raped her. Later, the accused asked his friend to rape her,” said the officer.

The accused’s friend has, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that he was not present in the room during the incident, said the police.

According to the officer quoted above: “Since the alleged rape occurred at the room of accused’s friend, rape charges have been slapped on both”. Meanwhile, the woman’s partner claimed that the encounter was consensual. Based on the complaint by the woman, a case under Sections Sections 376 (rape) and 340 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC has been registered against the two men at Girinagar police station.

“Both men have been remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer involved in the investigation. The survivor’s medical examination was conducted on Wednesday and reports are awaited, said police.

