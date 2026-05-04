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19-yr-old rams into 4 pedestrians in Powai hit-and-run

The accused, identified as Vikas Deep Sindhu, later surrendered to the police and was apprehended.

Published on: May 04, 2026 11:12 am IST
By Megha Sood
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A 19-year-old car driver was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly ramming into four pedestrians and fleeing the spot on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near Mahatma Phule Nagar in Powai.

19-yr-old rams into 4 pedestrians in Powai hit-and-run

The accused, identified as Vikas Deep Sindhu, later surrendered to the police and was apprehended. Police said Sindhu, a Kharghar resident, was driving a Hyundai Creta at high speed when he allegedly hit the victims and escaped without helping them. No deaths have been reported.

The injured have been identified as Manisha Sawant, 45, a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar, Powai, who was admitted to Sion Hospital; Natha Sopan Pargaonkar, 40; Ammachar Pande, 40; and Dhanush Pande, 13. Videos of the victims circulating on social media show they sustained serious injuries.

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According to police, the driver later approached traffic police near Vikhroli Parksite and then surrendered at Powai police station.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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