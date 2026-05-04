Rape-Murder: Maharashtra CM thanks child's dad for calling off stir

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the victim’s father in the Nasrapur rape-murder case for withdrawing protests and cooperating with authorities, while cautioning against attempts to exploit the tragedy. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a three-and-a-half-year old girl in Nasrapur in Bhor taluka of Pune district on May 1, which sparked widespread outrage.

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Amid protests and road blockades, the CM assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the case.

“Some people were trying to take advantage of the situation and divert it in a different direction. However, I thank the girl’s father. After discussing with the police commissioner, he decided to withdraw the protest,” said Fadnavis.

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With political leaders cutting across party lines visiting the victim’s residence to offer condolences, the father of the deceased minor girl has appealed to political leaders to avoid visiting his home for now, saying the family wishes to focus solely on securing justice.

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Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the incident as “deeply distressing” and a “blot on humanity”, stating that the brutal crime has shaken society.