Mumbai: With motorists stopping to click selfies and shoot reels on the newly opened missing link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued a stern warning, saying strict action will be taken against violators due to rising safety concerns. MSRDC warns motorists against stopping for selfies on Mumbai–Pune missing link

The stretch, inaugurated on May 1, has seen travellers halting near the cable-stayed bridge and tunnels, prompting fears of accidents on the busy expressway.

“The two tunnels and two bridges in the connecting link project are under complete 24×7 CCTV surveillance. A dedicated control room has been established for monitoring, and information about vehicles stopping on the expressway will be shared with the Highway Police,” MSRDC said.

The agency stressed that stopping on the expressway is prohibited and dangerous. Motorists have been warned against halting for selfies, photos or reels, with officials cautioning that offenders may face heavy fines.

“Stopping vehicles on the expressway is not permitted and poses a risk of accidents. Therefore, the MSRDC has appealed to motorists to avoid doing so,’’ the statement said.

The missing link on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Day.

Officials said that despite repeated advisories, some motorists continue to flout rules.

Meanwhile, the Highway Police have issued speed limits for the stretch, setting a cap of 100 kmph for light motor vehicles inside tunnels and 80 kmph for buses and passenger vehicles.