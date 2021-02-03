1st phase of census, updation of NPR have been postponed due to Covid-19: Centre
The first phase of census and updation of NPR have been postponed due to outbreak of Covid-19, the government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
In a written reply, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government decided to conduct Census 2021 under the Census Act, 1948 in two phases - House listing and Housing Census during April-September, 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.
He said it was also decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955 along with the first phase of Census.
The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual were to be updated, collected during the exercise of updation of NPR and no document was to be collected during this exercise, he said.
The minister said the government was in discussions with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of NPR.
"Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the first phase of census, updation of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Setu exploration given nod by ASI, govt tells Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha likely to discuss farm laws today
After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest female pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on petition to transfer cases from HCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh's friend to be produced before court today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts
1st phase of census, updation of NPR have been postponed due to Covid-19: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka opts out of port deal with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules under preparation, exercise pushed to July: MHA in LS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States will file regular reports on polluting vehicles: Centre to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE sets ball rolling with exams schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox