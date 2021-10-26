Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 accused given bail by NDPS court, first to get relief in drugs-on-cruise case
india news

2 accused given bail by NDPS court, first to get relief in drugs-on-cruise case

Manish Rajgaria, who was invited as a guest on the cruise ship, was arrested with a small quantity of hydroponic weed multi-strain cannabis. Avin Sahu was arrested on the consumption charges, according to the NCB. 
Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu were arrested after the NCB raid on a cruise ship on October 2.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A special NDPS court on Tuesday granted bail to Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, two accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. They are the first to be granted bail in the case.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan too has been arrested in the same case, but his multiple bail petitions have been rejected. The 23-year-old has now moved the Bombay high court, which today adjourned the hearing of his bail plea till Wednesday.

Rajgaria, who was invited as a guest on the cruise ship, was arrested with a small quantity of hydroponic weed multi-strain cannabis. Sahu was arrested on the consumption charges, according to the NCB. They were in NCB custody since their arrest on October 5.

The agency said that the duo belongs to Odisha's Rourkela.

During the hearing of Rajgaria's bail petition earlier, his lawyer Taraq Sayed told the NDPS court that his client was arrested with alleged recovery of 2.4 grams of ganja, "a nano-small quantity". He had also argued that 'panchnama' doesn't mention from where the contraband was recovered.

RELATED STORIES

Sahu's lawyer Sana Khan claimed nothing has been recovered from her client. The only allegation against Sahu was that he consumed ganja twice while on the cruise, she said.

The NCB had said after the raids that they seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy and 1.33 lakh from the Goa-bound ship.

The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in connection with the drug bust case. It has also told the sessions and special NDPS court that this drug bust has links to international racket and the agency is trying to unearth the conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narcotics control bureau drug bust
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata Banerjee posters in Goa vandalised ahead of her visit, TMC blames BJP

S Selvaganapathy, Sushmita Dev take oath as Rajya Sabha members

West Bengal bans gutkha, pan masala for one year

HT THIS DAY: October 27, 2001 — Taliban execute key opposition leader Abdul Haq
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP