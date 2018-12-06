2 Air India pilots grounded for descending rapidly, deviating from glide path at Hong Kong airport on October 20

Air India has grounded two pilots after their aircraft descended rapidly and deviated from the normal glide path at Hong Kong International Airport runway on Oct 20 triggering an alert system, reports ANI.

In November, a senior Air India pilot was grounded for three years after he failed an alcohol test.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the flying licence of 56-year-old Captain Arvind Kathpalia for three years, a day after he was found to have an unacceptably high blood alcohol count just before he was scheduled to pilot a flight to London from New Delhi.

