2 soldiers killed J-K’s Rajouri district in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:22 IST

Two army personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army on Friday.

“Two jawans of Indian Army - Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh - got critically injured and later succumbed to injuries,” PRO Defence, Jammu told ANI.

More details are awaited.