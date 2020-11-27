2 soldiers killed J-K’s Rajouri district in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army
Two army personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army on Friday.
“Two jawans of Indian Army - Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh - got critically injured and later succumbed to injuries,” PRO Defence, Jammu told ANI.
More details are awaited.
