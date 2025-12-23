Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 arrested for provocative social media posts on B’desh’s mob lynching case: Assam Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:58 pm IST

The Assam Police said one person was arrested from the state’s Kamrup district while the second person, a 19-year-old, was from Hailakandi district

SILCHAR: Two persons have been arrested in Assam for allegedly posting objectionable and communally provocative content on social media in connection with a recent mob lynching incident in Bangladesh, officials said.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

One arrest was made in Kamrup district and the other in Hailakandi district, police said.

In Kamrup’s Rangia town, police arrested Mohammad Shaif Akhtar Ali for allegedly sharing a graphic video related to the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. The video was posted on Facebook and Instagram accounts and was accompanied by comments, which the police said, could promote communal disharmony.

The Rangia police arrested Ali following complaints lodged by the Bajrang Dal and the International Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal, alleging that the post hurt religious sentiments and incited hatred among communities.

In Hailakandi, police arrested Izazur Rahman Laskar (19), a resident of Gamoria village in Sribhumi district, for allegedly circulating an inflammatory video on Instagram that sought to justify the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh on communal lines.

He was arrested under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 197(1) (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate insult to religious beliefs), 353(2) (statements likely to cause public disorder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said investigators may also act against people who may have liked or shared the objectionable content.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2 arrested for provocative social media posts on B’desh’s mob lynching case: Assam Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On