2 arrested for provocative social media posts on B’desh’s mob lynching case: Assam Police

SILCHAR: Two persons have been arrested in Assam for allegedly posting objectionable and communally provocative content on social media in connection with a recent mob lynching incident in Bangladesh, officials said. (Shutterstock)

One arrest was made in Kamrup district and the other in Hailakandi district, police said.

In Kamrup’s Rangia town, police arrested Mohammad Shaif Akhtar Ali for allegedly sharing a graphic video related to the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. The video was posted on Facebook and Instagram accounts and was accompanied by comments, which the police said, could promote communal disharmony.

The Rangia police arrested Ali following complaints lodged by the Bajrang Dal and the International Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal, alleging that the post hurt religious sentiments and incited hatred among communities.

In Hailakandi, police arrested Izazur Rahman Laskar (19), a resident of Gamoria village in Sribhumi district, for allegedly circulating an inflammatory video on Instagram that sought to justify the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh on communal lines.

He was arrested under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 197(1) (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate insult to religious beliefs), 353(2) (statements likely to cause public disorder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said investigators may also act against people who may have liked or shared the objectionable content.