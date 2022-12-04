Major tragedy averted as 2 coaches of Delhi-bound train get detached; none hurt

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday after two coaches of the 2397 Up Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express got separated from the train’s engine.

The incident took place between Karwandia and Sasaram railway stations on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Gaya division of East Central Railway (ECR), railway officials said.

According to the officials, the Delhi-bound express train was carrying at least 1,300 passengers but fortunately, no passenger was hurt.

Also Read: Mighty scare for Pragati Express passengers

“The train and the parted coaches remained on the track and were not derailed otherwise, a major accident and casualties could have happened,” railway officials said.

The train was running smoothly and at its scheduled time when suddenly two bogies, coaches 8 and 9, got separated from the engine between Sasaram and Karabandia station, said Ranjan Kumar, a passenger.

Railway officials and engineers rushed to the spot and found that the coupling of coach no. 8 was detached from the train but the coaches were intact on the tracks. They connected the bogies with the engine and it was back on the track for its destination after 40 minutes, officials added.

About 1,300 passengers boarding 19 coaches of the train remained unhurt.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajesh Pandey said that an inquiry had been set up to find the causes and lapses behind the incident.