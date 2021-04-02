Home / India News / 2 days of lockdown imposed in 3 MP districts amid Covid-19 surge
india news

2 days of lockdown imposed in 3 MP districts amid Covid-19 surge

Earlier, the state government had imposed Sunday Lockdown in 12 districts including these four amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 12:29 AM IST
In Madhya Pradesh, 2546 positive cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest since September 2020. There are 18,057 active cases in the state. The positivity rate has risen to 9.9%. (ANI PHOTO.)

In Madhya Pradesh, the district crisis management committee imposed two days of lockdown in Khargone, Ratlam and Betul and three days lockdown in Chhindwara city, officials said. The committee took this decision on Thursday.

The lockdown was imposed on Saturday and Sunday in Ratlam, Khargone and Betul while in Chhindwara, it will start from Thursday night and will continue till Monday 6 am.

Earlier, the state government had imposed Sunday Lockdown in 12 districts including these four amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Chhindwara collector Saurabh Suman said, “The decision has been taken as the district is located on the border of Maharashtra and a large number of people are coming from the neighbouring state for celebration Rang Pachami.”

In Madhya Pradesh, 2546 positive cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest since September 2020. There are 18,057 active cases in the state. The positivity rate has risen to 9.9%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat challenge to trade ties: US

In IIM Ahmedabad, Covid-19 cases touch 100 as Gujarat battles outbreak

Prasar Bharati looks at BBC model for makeover

Met department predicts heatwave over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana for 3 days

Medical education department minister Vishwas Sarang said, “In all 15,482 beds have been increased for Covid-19 patients in MP. The strict checking of masks and social distancing is being done. As the government is not in favour of complete lockdown so people are being made aware to follow Covid 19 protocols.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP