A dispute among three brothers over loud music allegedly escalated into an attack with sharp weapons in Mumbai on Thursday morning, leaving two family members dead and two others critically injured, police said.

Police believe there may be a bigger motive behind the dispute (AFP File)

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The incident occurred at Rahul Nagar in the Parksite locality in Vikhroli, where four brothers shared a house.

Domestic dispute turns deadly

According to preliminary information, Sunil Vishwakarma (40) allegedly played music at a high volume in the early hours, following which his brothers, Surendra Vishwakarma and Suraj Vishwakarma, objected, a senior police official said.

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A heated argument soon broke out among the brothers and escalated into a physical altercation. During the clash, Surendra and Suraj allegedly attacked Sunil and his family members with sharp weapons, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunil died on the spot, while his 14-year-old son, Shlok Vishwakarma, succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. Sunil's wife and younger son suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital, officials said. Police suspect deeper motives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil died on the spot, while his 14-year-old son, Shlok Vishwakarma, succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. Sunil's wife and younger son suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital, officials said. Police suspect deeper motives {{/usCountry}}

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Police detained Surendra and Suraj Vishwakarma in connection with the incident and were questioning them, they said.

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Investigators also seized some articles from the crime scene, and a forensic team was assisting the probe.

The police said they suspect there could be a deeper motive behind the attack than the immediate dispute over loud music and are investigating all possible angles.

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