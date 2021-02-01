2 dead after truck collides with another in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Two persons were killed, and six others injured in Dantewada on Sunday when a truck carrying villagers for a public programme of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel collided with another truck, police said.

The district administration has announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for kin of those killed and CM Baghel has expressed his condolences over the death of the victims.

Over 60 villagers were on board the truck when its driver lost control over the steering wheel, following which the vehicle rammed a check-post and then hit another truck.

Police personnel shifted the injured persons to hospitals in Kirandul and Bacheli towns.

"One person died on the spot in the collision while another succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital," a police official said.