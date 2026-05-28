3 dead, several missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Samastipur

At least three people died and four others went missing after a boat carrying 14 passengers capsized in the Ganga river near Sultanpur Diara in Mohiuddin Nagar block of Bihar’s Samastipur district on Thursday morning, officials said. Samastipur boat capsize: NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot for rescue operations (Grab from video on X/@ANI)

According to officials engaged in the rescue operation, seven people were rescued safely, while search operations were continuing till the filing of this report.

All the passengers were residents of Masoomganj Bind Toli under Barh police station area in Patna district. They had crossed the river to Sultanpur Diara in Mohiuddinnagar area of Samastipur district for agricultural work and were returning to Umanath Ghat with vegetables loaded from parwal (Pointed gourd) fields when the accident occurred.

“Three deaths have been confirmed so far and four persons are still missing,” Mohiuddinnagar circle officer Brijesh Kumar Dwivedi said, adding that the deceased included two men and one woman. The identities of the victims have been established.