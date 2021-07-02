2 doses of Covid vaccine provide 98 per cent protection from death, says Govt, citing Punjab study

Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul on Friday said both doses of vaccines provide at least 98 per cent protection from Covid-19 death, citing a study done by the Post Graduate Institue of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh in association with the Punjab government. A real-life study has been conducted on police personnel of the state.

"The study is very simple. 4,868 police personnel were not vaccinated and out of them, 15 died of Covid-19, which translates to 3.08 per thousand," Dr Paul said.

Out of 35,856 police personnel who received one dose of the vaccine, nine died, which translates to 0.25 per thousand.

A total of 42,720 police personnel received both doses of the vaccine and 2 among them died, which translates to 0.05 per thousand.

"When we interpret these numbers, we find that one dose offers 92 protection from death while both doses offer a protection of 98 per cent," Dr Paul said adding that the study was done on police personnel as they belong to the high-risk group.

As the Centre is claiming to have accelerated the pace of vaccination starting from June 21, experts are studying the real-life efficacy of the vaccines.

"CMC Vellore's study on healthcare workers too revealed similar efficacy. It is now scientifically established that vaccines are effective in protecting against death. There can be minor illnesses after vaccination, but vaccines eliminate the possibility of serious illness and death. This instils faith in our vaccine. We always talk about other vaccines but these studies reveal that our vaccines in real life are effective against Covid death," Dr Paul said.

The study does not include the number of police personnel who got a breakthrough infection after getting vaccinated, Dr Paul said.

Commenting on the third wave of Covid-19, Dr Paul said, "That is not in our hand. We must have all the preparation regarding infrastructure in rural areas, arrangement for children, IC beds, medicines etc. But our attempt would be to stall any new outbreak. And if we are disciplined, then this wave will not come."



