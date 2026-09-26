2 DU students arrested after women allege SUV chase, harassment: ‘Red suits you’

Two Delhi University students were arrested Friday in connection with the alleged stalking and harassment of two women students in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police said. The third accused, Naman, who was allegedly driving the SUV at the time of the incident, is still absconding, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm Wednesday when the two women were near Hakikat Park. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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The arrested students have been identified as Abhimanyu and Abhinav, while the third suspect, Naman, is absconding, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said. All three are students of DU’s Faculty of Law.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm Wednesday when the two women were near Hakikat Park, according to a complaint filed that night. Police subsequently registered a case under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Deep Dive What actions have Delhi University students taken in response to the recent harassment incidents? Delhi University students launched a WhatsApp helpline to report unsafe spots on campus, urging peers to share geo-tagged photos of poorly lit or unsafe areas. What legal actions were taken against the DU students accused of harassment? The police registered a case under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the arrested students. How have recent incidents influenced women's safety protests at Delhi University? Recent harassment cases have led to widespread protests, with students demanding safer public spaces and more stringent measures against sexual harassment on and around university campuses.

Also Read: ₹1,500: Bihar sees another harassment case amid outrage">Woman hit with slipper, forced to transfer ₹1,500: Bihar sees another harassment case amid outrage

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{{^usCountry}} In a video, one of the students said she and her friend were walking from Hakikat Park towards Old Gupta Colony when a white SUV approached them. The occupants allegedly rolled down the windows and made lewd comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video, one of the students said she and her friend were walking from Hakikat Park towards Old Gupta Colony when a white SUV approached them. The occupants allegedly rolled down the windows and made lewd comments. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a senior police officer, one of the youths told the woman, “Red suits you,” prompting her to object and ask them not to misbehave. “They got aggressive because she had answered back, and started abusing,” the officer said, according to The Times of India.

The students later realised that the SUV was following them, the woman said in the video. When they stopped near Old Gupta Colony to record the vehicle, the SUV also stopped.

The occupants allegedly then tried to push the women inside the vehicle. The student’s friend took out her phone, following which the SUV left, according to the complaint.

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Police later traced the vehicle to a parking area in Bhalswa Dairy in outer Delhi. The white SUV had at least 18 challans pending against it, amounting to ₹33,000, sources said.

Most of the challans were issued for speeding and using tinted glass.

Aastha Kunj gangrape case

This comes days after, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped with a knife at her neck by three men at Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park.

She later led a Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) team to the spots where she was allegedly assaulted, helping investigators seize biological evidence, including a condom, from the scene, police said.

The rape survivor has told police that each of the three accused allegedly held a knife to her neck while raping her at different secluded locations in the park, according to a senior officer.

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(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh)