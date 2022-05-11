2 encounters break out in J-K’s Bandipora, Anantnag

Two encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounters broke out in the Bandipora and Anantnag districts of the Union Territory (UT) respectively.

“Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Later, it said that one terrorist had been neutralised, and one AK rifle and three magazines had been recovered.

The terrorist who was killed was a part of a newly infiltrated terror group, the police said, adding that the search for two more militants was in progress.

In Anantnag, the encounter broke out at Marhama in the Bijbehara area. The police added that security forces are on the job and further details will follow.

These two encounters on Wednesday come after two terrorists and one civilian were killed while two others including a soldier, were injured in separate gunfights in the valley, according to the police.

On Sunday too, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.