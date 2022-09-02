2 football grounds, cables used can cover Kochi to Kashi: PM Modi on INS Vikrant

PM Modi commissioned INS Vikrant and congratulated every person associated with the dream for achieving the feat which makes India join the club of countries that have an indigenous aircraft carrier. “The steel used on INS Vikrant is made in India. The cables used in INS Vikrant can stretch from Kochi to Kashi. INS Vikrant is as big as two football grounds. The electricity it can produce can illuminate 5,000 houses,” PM Modi said. INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town, PM Modi added.

"Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century," PM Modi said.

INS Vikrant is an example of the government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant, PM Modi said celebrating the feat that with this India now joins the select group of nations that have their own aircraft carriers.

Dedicating INS Vikrant to Chhatrapati Shivaji, PM Modi reiterated his Independence Day speech and said no matter how difficult the goal is, no matter how big the challenges are, when India decides no goal is impossible to achieve.

What is INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant is India's first indigenous aircraft carrier and the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. PM Modi commissioned the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore on Friday.

INS Vikrant will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region. Aircraft landing trials on board INS Vikrant will begin in November and are expected to be completed by mid-2023. MiG-29K jets will operate from the warship for the first few years.

With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France, having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

