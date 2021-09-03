Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 Haryana men pull out pistols during street brawl in Goa; 1 arrested: Cop
india news

2 Haryana men pull out pistols during street brawl in Goa; 1 arrested: Cop

The Goa police is looking for the accomplice of the man arrested for pulling out a country-made pistol in Goa’s Calangute, famous for its beaches.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Santosh Bhagwan and his companion were involved in a brawl with locals when they allegedly pulled out country-made pistols (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PANAJI: A man from Haryana was arrested after he and his accomplice allegedly pulled out country-made pistols during a street brawl with locals in the Calangute coastal village in north Goa, police said.

His associate, however, fled from the spot.

Santosh Bhagwan and his companion were involved in a brawl with locals when they pulled out country-made pistols. But they were overpowered . While his companion, who is yet to be identified, escaped, Bhagwan was handed over to the police.

“We have arrested one Santosh Bhagwan from Haryana and officials of the Calangute police station are on the lookout for his accomplice,” a police officer, who requested anonymity in view of the ongoing investigation and formalities, said.

The two firearms were also recovered from the scene of the offence which took place in full public view in the early evening at Calangute, police said.

The Congress was quick to target the ruling government.

RELATED STORIES

“The @BJP4Goa has converted Goa into a #CriminalDestination with @goacm @DrPramodPSawant ‘s complete failure to handle Law & Order situation. @INCGoa demands Home Minister @AmitShah must take serious note of rising Criminal Activities & intervene to ensure Goans Safety,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row

Odisha lawyer, son held for murder; their outfit also under scanner: Cops

Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp done under ASI supervision: Centre

CBI carries out raids at 19 places over JEE exam manipulation bid
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP